Insane mega-mansion for sale in South Jersey was featured on TV

Back in February, I wrote a piece about a 40,000-square-foot mega-mansion that was for sale but was unfinished. The home was 90% complete and the couple who owned it had it on the market for 25 million.

This past weekend the home was featured on CBS "Sunday Morning" in a segment about extremely large houses and extremely tiny houses. The couple who owns the crazy huge mansion seemed very pleased to be showing off the home, which apparently now is completely finished.

What the story didn’t talk about was the couple who had been embroiled in a controversy regarding the company that they founded.

According to The Inquirer, the home was built by Carlton and Orsula Knowlton and after taking their company, Tabula Rasa Healthcare, public they were forced out by shareholders when stock prices fell.

The home at 2801 Riverton Road sits on around 8 acres in Moorestown, which is about 30 minutes from Philadelphia.

It has massive windows, soaring high ceilings and an enormous kitchen that is fully equipped with high-end appliances and a pneumatic elevator that brings you from the bathroom directly to the gym and indoor pool area.

Seven bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms round out the living space and there’s a courtyard with a reflecting pool, and sports-themed tavern.

Six fireplaces, an indoor swimming pool, a vehicle elevator, a theater, a wine cellar, and a chapel.

I look at real estate listings all day long and I’ve never seen anything like this in South Jersey.

A vehicle elevator brings vehicles to a special room, and there is, of course, a home theater, a wine cellar, a chapel/meditation room, a finished basement, indoor swimming pool and fitness center.

Now that it’s finished, the home is an absolute showplace. And arguably the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey.

