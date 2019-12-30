It's like losing players just makes the Eagles stronger. While former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur lamented earlier that his guys on most teams would be backups. The Eagles have been using backups and practice squad players and winning the NFL East.

2019 has been a long year for the birds. They started the season with Super Bowl aspirations and then player after player went down with injuries. At various times this season they were missing such players as Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Mills, Malik Jackson, Darren Sproles, Kamu Grugier Hill, Lane Johnson, and Ronald Darby, Zack Ertz and Nelson Agholor. Through it all, it was the next man up. That's the way it's been and that's the way it was on Sunday when the Eagles took what was left of their squad to MetLife Stadium to face the mostly healthy New York Giants.

The Birds offense was going to revolve around running back Miles Sanders, until he injured his ankle in the second quarter after rushing for 52 yards. No problem, up pops Boston Scott and he gains 54 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. Brandon Brooks also injured his shoulder and will not return for the postseason.

Week after week, the Eagles have been playing and winning with guys like Scott, Greg Ward, Josh Perkins, Deontay Burnett and Cre’Von LeBlanc. Week after week, you would think that this is the game where the injuries catch up to the Eagles, especially when they hosted a mostly healthy Dallas team with the division on the line. But week after week they find a way to win, just like they did Sunday against the mostly healthy Giants.

It's what you do with the backups that makes all the difference. The Eagles backups are making such a difference that they could make Pederson "Coach Of The Year." No matter who gets hurt, Pederson just takes the next man up, takes what he does best, coaches him up and he produces in the games. Regardless of what happens this year, the birds will have incredible depth next year.

As for whether or not they will beat Seattle or any other team they play should they continue on, after what we've seen this season, you can't rule them out of anything.

