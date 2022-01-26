I thought that this would be all over by now (and maybe you did too), but there are still enough people in New Jersey not dining out in restaurants that we need a really good alternative for Valentine’s Day this year.

Maybe it doesn’t even have anything to do with COVID-19. Perhaps you just want to avoid crowds or prefer the idea of a romantic candlelight dinner in your or your significant other’s home. Just the two of you.

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas wants to make it happen for you. They have a fantastic “Date Night To Go” program that has 2 specially curated packages for the perfect in-home experience.

“Date Night to Go” is a great idea for any night of the week but it makes even more sense for Valentine’s Day.

And the menu choices are amazing. You can choose from their Tradizionale, which includes tomato basil bruschetta, arancini, Margherita pizza, meatballs and spaghetti Carbonara for $35. Or the Classico menu, with two shrimp scampi bruschetta, Caesar salad for two, rigatoni Bolognese, truffled artichoke hearts, and lamb chops. All of that for only $50.

That definitely beats paying over-inflated Valentine’s Day prices for a romantic dinner out, not to mention making reservations, waiting in lines, or crowds.

It’s also worth mentioning that there are wine lovers out there who don’t necessarily have the money to try a really expensive wine when they dine out.

Spuntino, located in Clifton Commons At 70 Kingsland Road in Clifton, has created something called Bin Night, where each Monday, they select a group of wines that customers can order that are half price.

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas prides itself on fresh, local and seasonal ingredients with a menu that changes four times a year. To make sure that they’re using the best ingredients available, they work closely with local New Jersey farms.

So if your Valentine’s Day plans aren’t set yet, how about trying a date night to go? You can reach them at 973-661-2435.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: