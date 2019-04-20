Indictment: NJ man killed by 100 mph driver

MOUNT HOLLY — A grand jury this week handed up an indictment against a Nutley man charged with killing a 34-year-old he rear-ended while driving 100 mph in August.

William Dunbar, 26, is facing charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide.

Investigators say he was traveling north on Route 73 in Mount Laurel when he slammed into a vehicle driven by Christopher Pappas, 34, of Howell. Pappas' car spun out of control and struck a utility pole.

Pappas was active in recreation programs in Howell. He was a graduate of Monmouth University.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .