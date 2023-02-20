Incredible new pastry shop opens in Allentown, NJ

Several months ago, we came upon a very young woman pursuing her dream of making delicious pastries for private events and parties.

We asked people to call into the show who were a "one-man band" operating a business in New Jersey.

Emily Gaston is a 23-year-old Hamilton native and pastry chef who graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.

She was working out of a co-op commercial kitchen in Trenton up until a few weeks ago when her dream came true.

Emily is now the proud owner of her very own bake shop on Main Street in the quaint little village of Allentown.

She is only open on Saturdays and Sundays for now but is there all week baking and filling her orders for deliveries of her amazing creations.

Of course, a lot of credit goes to her wonderful parents, Todd and Melanie, who have been shepherding her through this journey.

Her products are still available for delivery through her Instagram account or website.

I had the great pleasure of stopping by on Sunday to sample her delicious creations and check out the new bake shop!

The brand-new bake shop is at 4 S. Main St. in Allentown.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They did an awesome job with this quaint little spot.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The place is small but the deliciousness is huge.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Emily's smile behind the counter is almost as sweet as her desserts.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I grabbed a few of my favorites for the staff at work.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The salted caramel chocolate chip cookies are addictive.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Cake pops made from vanilla cake, buttercream and covered in plain chocolate or white chocolate.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

My favorite are the Nutella pop tarts. Ridiculously awesome!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Emily, the owner, is a real sweetheart!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The top five best places for the best gnocchi in New Jersey Bill Spadea's callers gave Bill the top five places for the best gnocchi in New Jersey