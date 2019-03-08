Increases and decreases for next year’s school funding

There’s a pretty cool tool on NJSpotlight.com that lets you search the state’s database of school funding to find out if state aid for your district is expected to go up or down next year.

Some of the bigger “winners” in Gov. Murphy's proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year are Lakewood, which would get $14 million more and Atlantic City, which would see a bump of $11 million.

According to the state of New Jersey, there are 590 school districts in the state; around 200 of them would see funding decreases next year, and 370 would see increases. The biggest loser would be Jersey City with a decrease of $27 million (how will they afford their $200k superintendents that don't work?) .

If you want to check what your school district’s aid will be, see NJSpotlight's table here .

More from New Jersey 101.5