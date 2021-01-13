FBI boss says no credible threat against NJ — so far

The FBI continues to probe online posts suggesting there may be armed protests at state capitals across the country, including right here in New Jersey.

George Crouch, the special agent in charge of the FBI Newark field office, said while no specific threat has been made relative to New Jersey, authorities are taking this situation seriously.

“We are working actively with our federal, state and local partners,” he said. “We’re culling through all of the intelligence, making sure if there are any threats that we respond to them appropriately.”

Second Amendment groups told New Jersey 101.5 this week that they knew of no plans for armed protests at the state capital, adding that such a plan would be counterproductive to their cause.

Crouch said it’s entirely possible there may not be any kind of incident or violent activity in Trenton or any other location in New Jersey in the coming days but “we would much rather be over-prepared than under-prepared in this situation.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said online chatter and other channels will continue to be monitored in the coming days and if anyone engages in illegal or violent behavior at any location in the state, “they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law and there will be no corner for them, and I would hope they would understand that.”

He noted people have a right to protest peacefully on whatever issue they want “but don’t do it in the next week — this is a bad week to be out there.”

He added the issue at hand is not the Second Amendment, but rather “this is about respecting our Constitution, respecting law and order and doing the right thing.”

