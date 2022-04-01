In week when little girl is killed, a 16-year-old is shot dead in Trenton, NJ

A teen was shot and killed Thursday night in Trenton in the city's second fatal shooting of a child within a week.

Trenton police were called to a house on the 100 block of Liberty Street about 9 p.m. where he was pronounced dead, according to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio.

Other teens were present when police arrived and a gun was recovered but no arrests have been made.

DeBlasio did not disclose the identity of the teen.

The teen's death is the sixth homicide in the state's capital in 2022.

A 9-year-old girl was fatally struck by a stray bullet Friday evening while playing outside her apartment when shots were fired during an argument over a Facebook post. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said 19-year-old Isiah Roberts, of Trenton, has been charged with the murder of Sequoya Bacon-Jones.

