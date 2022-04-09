In New Jersey everyday is Superhero Day

National Superhero Day is coming up on April 28th, 2022. It’s exciting. The day at first was designated as celebrating your favorite fictional “superhero” like Batman, Superman, The Hulk, Thor, Wonder Woman you get the idea.

Three police officers in office, portrait Darrin Klimek loading...

There was quite a bit of backlash when people were celebrating fictional characters instead of the real “superheroes” that don’t wear capes, that don’t leap tall buildings in a single bound, that can’t stop bullets with their wrist bands, they are the superheroes that protect and serve our community.

Doctor Pixland,ThinkStock loading...

They are the ones that teach our children, the doctors and nurses that make us better, the military and police, firefighters, and EMTs that keep us safe. These are the superheroes that our children should look up to. These superheroes have dedicated their lives to making us safe and increasing our quality of life.

Photo Credit: Pete Stilianessis/ NJ State Troopers Photo Credit: Pete Stilianessis/ NJ State Troopers loading...

Don’t get me wrong, most fictional superheroes do good and fight evil, so we look the other way when our children enjoy watching the fictional characters or they dress up in costume as their favorite fictional superhero.

Honoring New Jersey's Healthcare Workers (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The people at National Superhero Day suggest taking out a real non-fictional superhero to lunch on April 28th. I think that’s a good idea but I ask that every day make a point to thank those that help us make our communities, environment, and safety a priority. It’s a shame that their job to make us safe has become difficult due to the resentment of some.

New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers render honors for the national anthem during the remembrance ceremony at the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in Lawrenceville on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen) New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers render honors for the national anthem during the remembrance ceremony at the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in Lawrenceville on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen) loading...

To all you superheroes, thank you for all that you do. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. Every day is superheroes day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)