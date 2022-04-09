In New Jersey everyday is Superhero Day
National Superhero Day is coming up on April 28th, 2022. It’s exciting. The day at first was designated as celebrating your favorite fictional “superhero” like Batman, Superman, The Hulk, Thor, Wonder Woman you get the idea.
There was quite a bit of backlash when people were celebrating fictional characters instead of the real “superheroes” that don’t wear capes, that don’t leap tall buildings in a single bound, that can’t stop bullets with their wrist bands, they are the superheroes that protect and serve our community.
They are the ones that teach our children, the doctors and nurses that make us better, the military and police, firefighters, and EMTs that keep us safe. These are the superheroes that our children should look up to. These superheroes have dedicated their lives to making us safe and increasing our quality of life.
Don’t get me wrong, most fictional superheroes do good and fight evil, so we look the other way when our children enjoy watching the fictional characters or they dress up in costume as their favorite fictional superhero.
The people at National Superhero Day suggest taking out a real non-fictional superhero to lunch on April 28th. I think that’s a good idea but I ask that every day make a point to thank those that help us make our communities, environment, and safety a priority. It’s a shame that their job to make us safe has become difficult due to the resentment of some.
To all you superheroes, thank you for all that you do. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. Every day is superheroes day!
