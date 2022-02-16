If you’ve always wanted to be a wizard, well, I can’t help you, but you can experience the next best thing when “Harry Potter: the Exhibition” opens at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia this week.

What can visitors expect? I’ll let the website tell you:

From the mysteries of Hogwarts castle to the antics of its mischievous yet brilliant students; from daring duels to dragons and Dark Arts; from glittering Gringotts to the magnificent Ministry of Magic - the exhibition will bring magic to life, connect visitors with the larger global community of fans of the Wizarding World, and reveal the artistry and craftsmanship behind the blockbuster films.

Visitors to the Wizarding World will see authentic props and costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

Displays include Hogwarts Castle, the Great Hall, Hagrid’s Hut, and the Forbidden Forest. The exhibit starts at King’s Cross Station.

The exhibition features 21 distinct areas, including The Great Hall, The Forbidden Forest, and the immersive and grand Hogwarts Houses gallery, which beautifully represents the four unique crests of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

There’s even a sorting hat experience, although visitors choose their house during preregistration.

The exhibit runs from Feb. 18 through Sept. 18. Daytime hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and evening hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required of all visitors 3 and up. Proof of vaccination is not required for admittance but is required to enter The Eatery.

Tickets are $30 to $59.

The institute is at 222 N. 20th St., in Philadelphia.

