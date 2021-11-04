Immersive Harry Potter exhibit coming to Philadelphia: Ticket info

If you’re looking for a day trip with the kids, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” is coming to the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

While the exhibition won’t be here until February, you can get tickets now or try to win them with a special contest called Seek the Golden Snitch.

You can win four tickets and an overnight stay in Philadelphia. A 13 foot Hogwarts replica will travel to four locations, including one in Medford, New Jersey.

There will be a QR code that requires a smartphone or tablet to play. Capture the Golden Snitch for a chance to be the first to see the exhibit. You can also play from the website.

The exhibition itself is described like this:

From the mysteries of Hogwarts castle to the antics of its mischievous yet brilliant students; from daring duels to dragons and Dark Arts; from glittering Gringotts to the magnificent Ministry of Magic - the exhibition will bring magic to life, connect visitors with the larger global community of fans of the Wizarding World, and reveal the artistry and craftsmanship behind the blockbuster films.

Visitors to the Wizarding World will see authentic props and costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

Displays include Hogwarts Castle, the Great Hall, Hagrid’s Hut, and the Forbidden Forest. The exhibit starts at King’s Cross Station.

Daytime tickets are $43 ($39 for children 3-11) and include admission to the Franklin Institute, as well; evening tickets are only for the Harry Potter exhibit and are $30 for all ages.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

