This has truly been a banner week for Harry Potter fans.

Not only did HBO Max come out with the 20-year reunion of all of the core actors from the film series talking about their time on set, but now the iPhone has a feature that will make any Harry Potter fan’s dream.

As a millennial, I secretly hoped to one day receive my letter of acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Sadly, my eleventh birthday came and went without such a treat.

This is the next best thing: we can now cast a spell with something that is already in our pockets! All you need is an iPhone, just activate Siri and say “Hey Siri, lumos,” and your phone's flashlight will turn on!

“Lumos” is the spell that witches and wizards cast in order to make their wand light up in the dark. I became giddy when I saw this really worked!

So if this spell now works IRL, what spells would benefit New Jersey if they also actually worked?

I can think of a few:

This spell would instantly fill your car’s gas tank. You wouldn’t have to deal with any attendants nor would you have to get out of your car!

A true win/ win.

When casting this spell on your bagel with pork roll, egg, and cheese, you wouldn’t have to worry about the person behind the counter getting your spices right, magic has taken over.

This spell is a rare one, performing it would actually decrease New Jersey taxes. It takes a highly skilled wizard to successfully pull this one off.

Hufflepuffs need not apply.

I bet you thought there was no way to get rid of those pesky PA drivers who (God forbid) go the speed limit in the left lane. Well, welcome to your most important spell class yet!

Make sure you keep one hand on the wheel as your wand casts this spell on the vehicle in front of you, you don’t want to get pulled over for distracted driving/ spell casting.

It’s what was supposed to happen to the tolls all along, this spell would make them disappear for good. Someone cast this one fast!

Cast this quick little invisibility spell to avoid ever having to pay for beach badges on the Jersey shore.

After all, why should you?

Do you have a family of bennies sitting WAY too close to you on the sand? Look no further than this spell, it’ll send them straight to Long Island.

Does anyone have it worse with potholes than the Garden State? This spell would help our car tires just a little bit.

When in a dispute, this spell will create a clear border to note North, Central, and South Jersey. End the debate now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

