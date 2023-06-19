‘I’m on Fire’ an incredible Bruce cover by NJ band Weeklings

There are covers, and there are covers. When the Weeklings cover a song, they do it in their own special way.

The Jersey-based Weeklings version of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire”, released June 16 on JEM records, is replete with a ripping "nod to James Burton" guitar solo, and the vocal pops are like classic Jordanaires. See the video here.

In 1985, Springsteen's stark song of forbidden lust, the 4th single released

from his massively successful album Born In The USA, shot up to #6 on the

Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

I caught up with Glen Burtnik, aka "Lefty Weekling"

What made you cover "I’m on Fire"?

In addition to our original material, the Weeklings have been enjoying dissecting, re-imagining, rearranging, and re-constructing classic material- with our own spin. In this age of classic rock, and the success of tribute acts, it is a way for us to entertain while still staying creative.

Seeing as how we began as essentially a Beatles act, we began stretching out to see how we could Weekling-ize the rich material we grew up with. We've covered The Kinks, The Beach Boys, The Who, and Australia's Easybeats ('Friday on my Mind' featuring Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits), and a few others. We figured, why not grab a great tune by a bona fide rockstar, genius, hero, legend friend of ours from Asbury Park, New Jersey?

How did you come up with that incredible arrangement?

Who knows! I guess we figured, 'Let's take one of Bruce's sexy, passionate, tortured, loner ballads, and see if we can rock it up with a rockabilly approach?'

What’s it like approaching a cover especially when you know the artist?

It’s a bit of a challenge. It takes balls! I mean, how dare we try to rearrange perfection? But life’s too short, and great songwriting can endure different approaches and interpretations.

Has Bruce heard it? What does he think?

Not yet, to my knowledge. He and The E Street Band are presently on tour in Europe. I figure, sooner or later, someone will play it for him; but he’s always so prolific and productive, I dunno how much attention he pays to covers of his tunes.

Hopefully, we won’t be receiving a threatening letter from his attorneys!

What are your thoughts about Paul McCartney turning 81?

I’m glad we still have him, as well as Ringo. And it makes me feel like I can continue on until I’m as old as him and beyond!

What’s next for The Weeklings?

We are working toward releasing our new album, probably in January, to coincide with the terrific Light Of Day concerts.

To learn more about The Weeklings, click here.

