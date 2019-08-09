We're living in fraught, divisive times. And after hearing the story of a New Jersey veteran fighting his homeowners association for the right to erect a pole and fly an American Flag, Jim Gearhart is worried.

Worried the flag drums up more hostility than ever. It's so bad, he says, he thinks twice about flying his own.

And he worries about wearing the flag proudly on his hat, amid stories of a man being beaten up for wearing "MAGA" on his own.

But it didn't stop Jim from wearing his flag had when he was LIVE this week on Facebook — as he is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show

