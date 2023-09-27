If you’re going to Italy, Southern Italy is the real Italy (Part 2)

When most people think of Italy, they think of Rome, Florence, or Venice.

Maybe they'll consider going to Pisa or Milan. Sure, some people might venture as far south as the Amalfi Coast. That's where the "real" Italy begins.

The vast majority of the people in New Jersey and the rest of the U.S. who claim Italian ancestry come from Southern Italy. It's been a very poor section of the country which is the reason so many emigrated here in the last century.

Those southern regions are less set up for tourists than the northern regions. Less people speak English and the culture is a little more...let's say relaxed.

It's also stunningly beautiful and filled with an authenticity that you won't find in some of the more northern regions.

After my trip there, to the region of Puglia earlier this month I wanted to share some more pictures of the beauty of Southern Italy with you.

Dennis Malloy's dream vacation to Italy (Part 2)

