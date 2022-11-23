If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked.

But don’t overlook this one.

Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.

Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media loading...

Especially this time of year, it’s exquisite.

There is so much to see and do here. It would be impossible to mention it all here.

But either way, you kind of have to see it to believe it.

Now, we know New Jersey is full of revolutionary war era history.

Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media loading...

But none are quite as expansive and beautiful as this.

Not only is it a wonderful historic site, but winter, spring, summer or fall it’s probably one of the most photogenic places to see in New Jersey.

Originally an 18th century industrial village, the Waln family brought this place from a family farm to an elegant country estate with Crosswicks Creek, a tributary to the Delaware river, running lazily through it.

Crosswicks Creek / Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media Crosswicks Creek / Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media loading...

Historic Walnford is situated inside of Crosswicks Creek Park, and showcases over 200 years of social, technological and environmental history through the Waln family.

Inside the 36 acres of field, woodland and wetlands that comprise the historic district,

is the large, elegant family home built in 1773, a carriage house, and an assortment of outbuildings.

Not to mention a 19th century gristmill, barns, horse stalls and other farm buildings set in a beautiful landscape.

Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media loading...

The property offers an introduction to Historic Walnford, a guided site tour of the grounds, information about the mill, a tour of the wetlands, short hands-on craft experiences, and much more.

Waln Gristmill / Phot. via Kyle Forcini Waln Gristmill / Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media loading...

And there’s so much to do to make you feel like you are a part of this fascinating family during the late 18 century.

For example, you can watch corn being ground into meal at Waln’s Mill! Or Have afternoon tea while celebrating the four generations of women who entertained at Walnford.

Once a month, you can actually go behind the scenes of the grist mill for mill maintenance morning.

No expertise required, just come prepared to crawl, climb and explore four floors of the mechanics that operate it.

There are plenty of seasonal events too.

For example, upcoming holiday events include decorating a paper stocking, taking a selfie in a sleigh, and sipping on a cup of hot cocoa in the early 20th century Cow Barn.

The Waln Sleigh / Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media The Waln Sleigh / Kyle Forcini / Townsquare Media loading...

You really have to take a look at their website to check out everything to do at one of NJ’s crown jewels.

For more information, check it out here.

