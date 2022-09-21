Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River.
New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
"At this time the individual has not been identified and there are no indications that foul play contributed to his death," Miller said.
While the person's identity is unknown, Miller said he appeared to be an adult Hispanic male with long, dark hair.
Anyone with information can reach out to the New Brunswick police at 732-745-5200.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
