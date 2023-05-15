Iconic New Jersey pizzeria is moving

Arturo’s, a legendary pizza joint in Maplewood is moving, and in the process, combining two businesses under one roof.

According to the Digest Online, the move also comes with a name change. Arturo’s is merging the Bread Stand, a bakery also owned by Arturo, and the new business will be called “Artie’s.”

Another change is the introduction of a liquor license, so no more BYOB.

While Artie’s will also be in Maplewood, it will not be downtown, as Arturo’s is; in a Facebook post, he wrote:

Leaving downtown is bittersweet. It’s a uniquely special place with businesses, residents, visitors, volunteers, township officials & employees who all work so hard to keep pushing it forward. Downtown was wonderful before we arrived and will continue to be a special place. Our presence in this community will be stronger than ever and can’t wait to share all of it with you.

The new place used to be an autobody shop.

Combining the bakery and the restaurant will allow them to offer all day service:

We’ll be a mostly all day place with bakery things in the morning, full lunch service in the afternoon, a little break and then dinner, with takeout throughout (at least that’s what we think will happen). Our menus will similar and gradually expand.

Arturo’s has been in downtown Maplewood since 2009.

The timeline for the new Artie’s to be up and running is sometime “in the next month or so.”

