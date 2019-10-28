Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant Wolfie’s to close Thursday

TOMS RIVER — It was just over a year ago that Stuart Wolf, the owner of the Wolfie's Restaurant, announced plans to sell his iconic restaurant on Route 37 ... though he was in no hurry to close.

The papers have been signed, and the iconic restaurant known for its oversized corned beef and pastrami sandwiches will be no more after Thursday, owner Stuart Wolf told New Jersey 101.5.

For many it isn't St. Patrick's Day without a stop at Wolfie's before the annual parade in Seaside Heights. They'll now have to find someplace else to go.

"The bottom line it just doesn't work," Wolf said. "What I sell is for older people, not the younger people. It's a product designed of people 50, 60, 70. It's not made for kids. That's the new upcoming business."

Wolf, at 62 himself, said what Wolfie's sells is a for a "dying breed" and not what "millennials" want.

"Avacados are not something I've ever eaten. I don't know what to do with them," Wolf said.

Wolf said he has been in the restaurant business for more than 50 years and is "devastated" to be leaving, but said he just can't do it anymore.

"I worked this year for peanuts," Wolf said. "I just can't pay the bills. I'm not doing enough volume."

He said his employees understand his financial situation.

Wold said he's letting his inventory dwindle down, except for his corn beef and pastrami, which he gets in from the same supplier as always — one that used to be located in Brookyln and now works out of Albany.

Stuart Wolf (Jennifer Wolf)

Wolf has worked at the restaurant since 1968. He recalled taking the CPA test in 1978 and choosing to stay in the restaurant business instead of becoming an accountant.

"It's been my passion," Wolf said. "It's what I enjoy doing. If I was 20 years younger I would have spent the money, I would have remodeled, I'd invent avocado and I'd make money. But at 62 you just don't start all over again because, let's face it, I'm not getting any younger."

Wolf said he will miss getting up daily at 4 a.m. and said it will be a "big issue" for him not to have something to do in the morning. Beyond his older daughter's wedding in November and a visit to South Carolina to see his sister, Wolf has no big plans.

Wolf said the landlord will gut the building and a new restaurant will be going in, but he would not name it.

Ocean County Scanner News was first to report on the coming closing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: