Iconic Atlantic County, NJ restaurant thought lost will reopen

For Atlantic County foodies who thought that this wonderful restaurant was gone forever, we’ve just learned that The Ram’s Head Inn of Galloway Township, New Jersey will reopen for business.

We learned the news from local real estate agent Richard Baerhle, who confirmed the news on his social media Facebook page.

About this great news, Baerhle wrote:

“I just sold the famous Ram’s Head Inn restaurant. It was 3 days before demolition. The new owner plans to bring the famous property back to to the original condition,” said Baerhle.

The last social media post from the former Ram’s Head Inn was on January 3, 2019.

They wrote:

The Knowles Family owned and managed The Ram’s Head Inn.

This great restaurant has been the home to a significant number of area events.

The Ram’s Head Inn is located at 9 West White Horse Pike in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

This longtime South Jersey facility was a favorite for area weddings. They did about 50-60 weddings per-year.

The Ram’s Head Inn hit the auction block during October 2021.

Incredibly, the opening bid back in October 2021 was $ 1.00

The Rams Head Inn has a 24,000-foot banquet hall and a 3,500-square-foot ballroom.

They regularly staged events for small groups and those up to 300 people.

A prior auction was held in April 2021 and it failed to reach the $ 750,000 minimum bid.

The site of The Ram’s Head Inn first opened in the 1930s as a roadhouse.

From there, it was a Dutch-themed operation through the 1960s.

The Knowles Family owned The Ram’s Head Inn from the 1970s on.

Our fabulous has many fond memories about The Ram’s Head Inn.

The Ram’s Head Inn under The Knowles Family was known as an “elegant New American Restaurant with Colonial decor, an extensive wine list, and a bar with live music.”

