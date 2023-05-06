Things all NJ drivers should keep in their cars

Jumper Cables

ChrisFix via YouTube ChrisFix via YouTube loading...

Jumper/Booster cables are a must. They're available at most stores like Walmart and Amazon. You'll find a wide range in prices. I paid 19 bucks for mine and they work well. Even if you know nothing about cars, using jumper cables is easy. If you have kids, this should be one of the first things you teach them to use. Click on the 7 min video above for easy-to-understand instructions.

First Aid Kit

Prepare Every Needful Thing via YouTube Prepare Every Needful Thing via YouTube loading...

This doesn't have to be fancy. You can buy these as a kit or you can put together your own. Include band aids, some Neosporin, maybe some gauze, tape scissors, and wipes. Put this stuff in a big zip lock and you should be set.

Energy Drink

Canva Canva loading...

You may never need these, but I recommend you keep a bottle or two in your car. We've all been on those long trips where we start getting tired, but we don't want to stop. Tired driving can be as deadly as drunk driving. I keep 2 bottles of 5-Hour energy drink in my center console.

Bottled Water

Canva Canva loading...

I like to keep a couple of bottles of water on hand. This isn't necessarily to quench thirst, but if you need to clean up a spill, you'll be glad you have it.

Tire Inflator

Fix-a-Flat via YouTube Fix-a-Flat via YouTube loading...

These days, many cars no longer have spares or donuts. This is a temporary solution that will get the car to a safer location. The video above shows you how to use it.

Money Card

Canva Canva loading...

Purchase a generic money card and keep 50 bucks on it. In the event you find yourself in an emergency situation, and you need some money its right there for you.

Cell Phone Cable

Canva Canva loading...

Most of us are lost without our cell phones. However, if your vehicle becomes disabled, and you're stuck without a ride, you'll want to be able to keep your phone charged. I carry both a car charger and a home charger. If your car loses power, you can always plug in at fast food restaurant for a bit.

