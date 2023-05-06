The most popular dog breed in NJ is also one of the smartest

New Jerseyans love their pets. And our pets love us right back.

It's one of the best things about being a pet owner. The joy our pets bring us is nothing short of amazing.

That's true for cats and dogs alike. Our pets just have that way of becoming part of the family, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

When it comes to dogs, there are so many breeds to choose from ranging in size, build, and color. There's literally no shortage of breeds when it comes to our four-legged friends.

And like most species, some dog breeds are smarter than others. Some are bred to do a specific task, while others are bred to aid people with health issues.

David Osberg David Osberg loading...

As it turns out, the most popular breed in New Jersey is among the smartest breeds around. As you're checking out the list, see if you can guess which one New Jersey prefers most out of all the others.

And here's a clue to help narrow it down. Out of all the 63 smartest breeds mentioned below, New Jersey's favorite is in the top 10.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

So... Which one is New Jersey's most popular?

Any ideas? Your clue was that this particular breed fell in the top 10.

Labrador retriever is laying near a big empty dogfood bowl. Chalabala loading...

If you guessed #7, you'd be right

The Labrador Retriever is the Garden States' most popular dog breed. And with good reason, too.

Not only are they smart, but Labrador Retrievers also make great family pets. It wouldn't take long for a lab to become a loving part of the family.

Even though the Labrador Retriever is at the top of the list, there are other favorites throughout the Great Garden State that are just as smart. The Golden Retriever, for example, is another favorite.

Chalabala Chalabala loading...

Regardless of what breed your dog is, one thing's for sure. Your dog is certainly a loving part of the family (Click here to check out more of New Jersey's most popular dog breeds).