The most popular breed of dogs in New Jersey

I've had pets my whole life. As a little boy, my parents brought home my first puppy. It was a wire-hair terrier. Digging deep into my creativity, I named her Snoopy.

That was the beginning of my love affair with dogs. Like most children, I invoked the most common lie in the world, "Please...please, I promise I'll take care of it..." If you have kids, you know this is never the case.

Pets have a way of teaching life lessons. From the very beginning, it teaches love and compassion, and sadly, it teaches the circle of life.

I've always had dogs, but as a young teen, I had a bird, frogs, and turtles (at the end of summer, my mom would instruct me to bring them back to the lake, so they could go home for the winter), I've even had mice, fish, and other animals.

As I've gotten older, my family will joke that I'm sort of a modern-day, Dr. Doolittle. If there's an animal in need, they seem to find me.

These days. I have a dachshund named Franklin and a Dachshund-mixed breed, Rocky.

A website called Petkeen.com shared the results of the annual AKC report on popular dog breeds in our country. Right at the top of the list, is the Labrador Retriever. No surprise, as this breed is a perennial favorite.

Other breeds near the top are German Shepards and Golden Retrievers.

People in New York choose the French Bulldog, and the number one breed in West Virginia is the Golden Retriever.

Franklin and Rocky were dismayed that Dachshunds are not the most popular breed in New Jersey, but they can have solace in knowing that they are the most popular in Alabama.

The most popular breed in New Jersey? That would be the Labrador Retriever. The Labrador is a medium-sized breed with a reputation for being a good choice for families. This breed is typically very friendly and accepting of people and other animals. For that reason, they're commonly used as service dogs.

Whichever breed you choose, please consider contacting your local animal rescue group/shelter. There are many great dogs of all breeds that need homes.

