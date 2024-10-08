Iconic 87-year-old bakery closing NJ location

If this were a movie, its famous line might be, “leave the town, keep the cannolis.”

But this isn’t just a line in a movie. This is a tough decision in real life.

Rispoli’s Pastry Shop is an iconic New Jersey bakery that is older than nearly all of its customers. It was started by the Rispoli family in 1937 in West New York. In its early years, it decided to relocate to Ridgefield, and for most of its nearly 90 years there, it has stood. They eventually opened a second location in Emerson.

That second location is becoming their home. The Ridgefield place is closing.

Here’s what the current owner, Stasia Rispoli, had to say on social media.

“Our time at 824 Broad Avenue in Ridgefield has come to an end. As sad as we are, we will continue to do what we do best: carry-on the recipes of my great grandparents, Gabriele and Josephine, As a fourth-generation Rispoli, I promise to carry on with my crew: the legacy, the quality, and our award-winning products at our Emerson location.”

In some ways, it’s history repeating itself, like when so long ago, the business moved from West New York to Ridgefield. But they were only in West New York for a few years compared to the decades spent in Ridgefield. Plus, West New York was only about 4 miles away, whereas the new place in Emerson is more like 12 miles from the one shutting down today.

No reason was given for the change but nj.com reports their bakers will move to the Emerson facility.

Rispoli is known for their baked Italian desserts, like their signature sfogliatelle, along with cannolis, pasticiotti, rainbow cookies, and more.

“We look forward to seeing many familiar faces at those doors, along with new ones. God always has a plan, and we are trusting in him as we navigate this new chapter and say goodbye to this storefront, although we are not without heavy hearts,” Rispoli said.

With so many customers over so many decades, I’d say heavy hearts all around.

