How did you think the Giants were going to finish when they opened their season against the Dallas Cowboys? 7-9? 6-10? 8-8? I was deluded by the undefeated pre-season into thinking they could actually go 9-7, but that's what happens when you look at the world through Giants-colored glasses.

Reality set in when they were blown out in the season opener at Dallas.

Well, here we are at the midway point, and Big Blue is 2-6 with new quarterback Daniel Jones 2-4 since being named the starter after week two's loss to Buffalo. There were losses against Arizona and Detroit that many thought would be wins and there was the win in Tampa that could have been a loss save for the missed field goal at the end.

Monday night begins the second half of their season again against the Dallas Cowboys. They were supposed to have their offense at full strength for the first time, but wide receiver Sterling Shepherd has been ruled out in concussion protocol. Other than that, they will be at full strength, which means Golden Tate who missed the opener serving a suspension, will play. Also playing will be newly acquired defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who has got to be positively thrilled to leave his old team after they went down in defeat to the winless Miami Dolphins.

After Dallas, the Giants will play the Jets next Sunday. One can only imagine what tickets for that game will go for if they get blown out Monday night. Although I can't imagine who would want them. Then comes a trip to Chicago to face the Bears. After that, back home to Green Bay, down the Turnpike to Philadelphia, home to Miami — and at Washington then they finish the season hosting the Eagles in what will surely be some kind of tribute to Eli Manning.

Assuming they beat the Jets, Dolphins and Redskins (although we can never assume anything with this team), and hoping they can steal one of the remaining four, the Giants could go 6-10, which would be a minor improvement over last year but with a new quarterback, high draft choice and lots of salary cap money to go into next year.

But it all starts Monday night at Metlife Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys and their fans who bought up all the tickets Giants fans were willing to sell.

Strap in and no matter what happens remember this, it could be worse — they could be the Jets.

