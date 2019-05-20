‘I gotta real fox problem’

Who knew that a fox could make so much noise? Screaming at all hours of the night and now living under my shed! The dog is going nuts hearing it and waking me and my wife up every hour to make sure we don't miss any of the action in the back yard.

Enough!

We had all sorts of ideas coming into the show on Monday:

leave them alone

blast a radio

moth balls

Here's the question for you. Should I leave the fox alone knowing that she'll likely move on at some point OR is it time for action and I need to get them out from under the shed?



