Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ

Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13.

And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation.

Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) loading...

They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.

Already a hit in four other New Jersey towns, this is their fifth location.

Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) loading...

Mike Guerriero, a true foodie and entrepreneur whose desserts have appeared on ESPN, Food Network, Washington Post, Real Housewives, and more, joined the Gelotti Ice Cream team in 2005 a few years after they opened their doors in Caldwell.

He brought along his childhood friend Chris Calcano, and eventually his wife Breanna.

Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) loading...

In 2013 Mike stepped in to save Gelotti Caldwell and purchased the location.

In 2015 the Guerriero Team launched Gelotti Montclair, their second location.

Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) Via Guerriero Gelato (Caldwell) loading...

In 2019 they rebranded Gelotti of Essex as Guerriero Gelato, after winning best Gelato in North America. In 2022, Mark and Julie's Ice Cream in West Orange became a Guerriero Brand after the family purchased the shop from the Orensteins to save another local family shop. 2022 also saw the opening of Guerriero Gelato in Pine Brook.

With flavors like Baci chocolate, blueberry basil, cannoli cream, and espresso chip, I can’t wait to try it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES