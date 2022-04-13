Hunterdon County wants nothing to do with ‘The Sopranos’ (Opinion)

As a “Sopranos” fan who moved to Hunterdon County five years ago, I’m not sure how to feel about this.

Hunterdon County’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism wants to separate itself in people’s minds from the “other” side of the state. The side with the Turnpike, the congestion, the shore and…"The Sopranos.”

And they’re developing a campaign to do just that.

Thor Harris lives in the county and runs a marketing and public relations firm. He’s a guy who’s created successful campaigns for places like New Orleans and Colonial Williamsburg. And he’s working with the county to promote itself as a destination and wants to point out how different it is, how bucolic, and have people think of it as the ‘other’ side of New Jersey.

Harris says, "This ‘other side’ umbrella brand gives the county the ability to market many sides of Hunterdon, such as a ‘tasty side’ campaign that can highlight the local artisanal food and beverage industry, a ‘natural side’ campaign that can focus on the county’s scenic qualities and outdoor recreation opportunities, among the many opportunities available in Hunterdon County.”

So, what, no “Sopranos?” Fuggetaboutit says Board of Commissioners Director John Lanza.

“We want people to know Hunterdon County is different from New Jersey’s cities, shore, shopping malls and especially from the iconic opening scene from the Sopranos,” said Lanza.

I can just hear Tony’s reaction to this. “The bxxxs on dis pr!ck. Silvio. Pay this motherxxxxer a visit.”

And sure, things might not be so bucolic in just the opening credits of the show. But they had their share of nature!

What about when Tony had to kill his cousin on the front porch of that secluded cabin?

What about the episode where Christopher and Paulie got lost in the Pine Barrens trying to bury a body?

Or how about when Mikey Palmice got whacked by those two? Where was that? Hello? The woods! Just the same as when Silvio had to take care of Adriana.

Hmmm. OK, OK, maybe Hunterdon County has a point. But I can still love them both!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

