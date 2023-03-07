If you’re anywhere near Hunterdon County you might think you need to go to the Poconos or to the Jersey Shore for something to do. No, you don’t. Try a staycation in the hidden little gem of Lambertville, New Jersey.

If you want to spend a fun and relaxing weekend in a pampered setting look into Lambertville House. It’s a hotel right along the Delaware featuring Victorian beds, jetted tubs, and a cozy fireplace in most rooms. These aren’t cookie-cutter hotel rooms either. Each one is different. Modern amenities but in a historic setting. Lambertville House was built in 1812 by Captain John Lambert and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.

Lambertville is a cozy little town of only a bit more than 4,000 people and filled with historic buildings in a very walkable space. Antique shops, cafes, jewelry and clothing stores, bars and restaurants. You’d have plenty to take in.

Lambertville Lambertville loading...

A cool part of this town is its proximity to New Hope, Pennsylvania. You can literally walk the bridge across the Delaware River and be in New Hope in five minutes. There’s even a spot on the bridge that tells you exactly where the state line is so you can do that dorky, tempting thing of standing with one foot in New Jersey and the other in the Keystone State.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

The two towns while in different states complement each other. Both very walkable and fun to explore. On the New Hope side, you’ll find a bit more of a hipster vibe with comic book stores, tattoo shops and mystical shops selling crystals and tarot cards.

If you want a staycation in the fall know that Lambertville goes all out for Halloween. The whole town gets into it but Union Street in particular is the stuff of legend.

For entertainment, there’s also the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. If you haven’t explored this area of Lambertville in Hunterdon County you’ve really been missing out.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.