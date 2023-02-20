Nothing to see here. Just a not-so-average kid from Hunterdon County competing for $1 million on “American Ninja Warrior.”

Move along.

Actually, we hope you don’t. We hope you’re glued to the show to root her on when it airs this summer.

Julia Intrabartolo is a 16-year-old student at North Hunterdon High School in Annandale. And no one better mess with her. She’s been a fan of the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior” since she can remember. For a lot of those years, she’s been in training to one day compete on the show.

That day has arrived.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this incredible competition and represent my community on a national stage. I’ve put in so much hard work and effort to get here and I can’t wait to see what I’m capable of on the course,” says Julia.

The high school junior trains at Nex Level Ninja in Flemington. Their Facebook page shows a lot of the same challenges you’ll meet on the wild “American Ninja Warrior” obstacle courses. It’s legit. Just without the thousands of screaming onlookers.

I hope Intrabartolo can block all that out because I’d love to see her go far. It’s great to see someone representing Hunterdon County like this.

Here’s a news report on the teen where you can see her in action.

“American Ninja Warrior” has been around for 14 seasons, basically Intrabartolo’s whole life. With more than 200 episodes it’s been nominated four times for Primetime Emmy Awards along with other accolades. The enthusiastic teen heads out west for the competition in the next few weeks.

Good luck Julia! You’re from Jersey, you’ve got this!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

