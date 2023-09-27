Hundreds of Rite Aid closings on the way. I hope they save mine in NJ

It wasn’t too long ago that we read the news that Rite Aid announced that it was filing for bankruptcy. And we obviously knew that store closings would be coming soon.

Now with the announcement of the company shutting 400 to 500 stores, it leaves us wondering which of the New Jersey stores are going to be on the hit list.

I’ve already seen so many Rite Aid‘s turning into Walgreens and it might not seem like it’s a big difference, but it is.

Rite Aid is not like the others

My son was a long-time employee of Rite Aid and absolutely loved the experience there. Once it changed to Walgreens, a lot of things changed that were not to his liking but I won’t go into that here.

There is one thing I feel about Rite Aid. It always felt much more personal. Like a family-owned pharmacy. More than a lot of the other pharmacy chains did.

If I could ask the company to keep one store open, it would be the one near me in Tinton Falls.

Comfort and loyatly

There are very few Rite Aids left near where I live. However, the one that I go to all the time in Tinton Falls has just become my hometown pharmacy.

It’s not even that close to me, but I just got attached to it. I don’t know what it is about that store but I discovered it years ago and it’s the place where I feel most comfortable, filling my prescriptions, shopping around for health and beauty aids, makeup, and even groceries.

I like the people who work there, and I just love the whole Rite Aid setup.

I’m not sure if you’ve gone to a pharmacy for a zillion years the way I have. But if you do, and you don’t shop hop, and you remain loyal to one store, you’ll know what I’m saying.

Don’t take away my Rite Aid.

And I know that the writing is on the wall for so many more Rite Aids. But there are a lot of other people who feel like I do.

Rite Aid has more of a homey feel than some of the bigger stores.

While we don’t know yet which of the stores will be given the axe, I’m sure some in the Garden State will be.

So even though I know that there will be New Jersey Rite Aid closings, I’m asking: Can’t they just save my Tinton Falls Rite Aid?

