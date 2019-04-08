Hundreds of people searching for elderly NJ woman with dementia

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A search for an elderly woman who suffers from dementia came up empty a week after she disappeared.

More than 200 people searched on foot, on ATVs and on horses over the weekend in the wooded area around the home of Kathleen Elkow, an 85-year-old woman from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township in Atlantic County, according to a report by the Press of Atlantic City.

Searchers gathered near the Watering Hole Cafe in Mays Landing, where Elkow liked to spend time. According to a message on the Facebook page of Next Level Aerial Media, a company whose drone was used in the weekend search, about 1,000 acres were covered on Saturday alone.

Her daughter, Michele Lamb, told the Press she liked to walk in the dense forest area and it would be easy to get lost."

She was last seen wearing a red, white and black flannel shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers. Hamilton Police asked anyone with information about her disappearance to call them at 609-625-2700.

