🚨The Humpty Dumpty sculpture at a Cape May mini golf course was damaged

🚨Police say tips and phone records tied a PA man to the September incident

🚨Suspect turned himself in and now faces criminal mischief and trespass charges

CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was charged with damaging the iconic Humpty Dumpty sculpture at a Jersey Shore mini golf course.

Cape May police said someone removed the fiberglass Humpty from his foundation at the Ocean Putt miniature golf course in Cape May at 4:10 a.m., Sept. 7. It was left several blocks away on Jackson Avenue with about $1,000 in damage.

ALSO READ: Plainfield schools superintendent suspended after car accident

Tips and phone records lead police to Pennsylvania man

After police posted images from surveillance video, a tip identified Blane C. Dongas, 29, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, as a suspect. An additional video shows a vandal climbing over a fence to get into the mini-golf course. The person pushes and pulls on Humpty, breaking it from its foundation and carrying it away.

Police obtained a warrant for Dongas' phone records, which placed him in the area the night of the theft.

Dongas turned himself in to the police on Monday. He was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass and released on a summons.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom