WAYNE — An investigation continued Monday in this Passaic County township a day after residents reported the discovery of the remains of a human fetus on their property, according to prosecutors.

A release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said the residents called in their finding around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, telling police the fetal remains were located in a storage container in their basement.

The local medical examiner's office took custody of the remains, according to the prosecutor's office, and will conduct an autopsy.

No further details were available Monday afternoon, although the prosecutor's office said more information would be released.

Officials did not immediately disclose the street or neighborhood in which the residence is located.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Wayne Police Detective Bureau, 973-694-0600, the prosecutor's office tip line, 1-877-370-PCPO, or by emailing tips@passaiccountynj.org.

