Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson spotted filming in NJ

Matawan is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tiny town in northern Monmouth County. It’s just over two square miles and has a population of less than 10,000 people.

Yet it’s already a town where plenty of filming has taken place.

A scene in “Clerks 3” was shot in Rose Hill Cemetery. Another in the Emma Roberts movie “Space Cadet” was filmed at Ryder House, a mansion on Main Street.

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, was interviewed by Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” at Stewart’s Root Beer. And “Ghost Nation” on Travel Channel shot an episode at Burrowes Mansion Museum.

Now, perhaps the biggest of all. Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson have been in Matawan lately, filming scenes for “Song Sung Blue.” It’s a movie about a Midwest family that’s down on their luck, and they form a Neil Diamond tribute band. It’s a musical drama and based on a 2008 documentary.

A few days ago, fans were gathered outside Stillwell Garage trying to catch a glimpse of a celebrity, and sure enough, Hugh Jackman eventually came out and waved to the crowd in his typical friendly manner. So don’t be surprised if you run into Hugh Jackman or Kate Hudson around Monmouth County over the next few days.

How is a small town like Matawan getting such huge Hollywood attention? They became a film-ready certified town, which you can read more about here.

It’s a program a town signs up for that gives a preparedness course for hosting film crews.

“It’s a way producers will know this is a place that’s friendly to film productions,” borough administrator Ryan Michelson said. “We’ll work with them.”

