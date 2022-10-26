Huge music festival coming to AC on Memorial Day weekend

Blink 182, Paramore, Bleachers, and Turnstile are among the 40 or so bands scheduled to perform at the first Adjacent Festival coming to the beach in Atlantic City on Memorial Day weekend.

Turnstile is also on the bill, along with Jimmy Eat World, Idles, Motion City Soundtrack, the Linda Lindas, I Am the Avalanche, Phantom Planet, Folly, and Coheed and Cambria, among others.

More than 40 bands are set to perform over three stages.

The 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO – Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. ET here.

Organizers are offering a number of travel packages, including a “Super VIP” experience at the Caesars Hotel & Casino that includes one Super VIP GA ticket for two days — including an exclusive VIP viewing area and VIP boardwalk viewing deck and VIP standing-room pit access on the beach for the main stage; other travel packages are available for the Ocean Casino Resort, the Tropicana Hotel and Showboat Hotel.

According to several published reports, the “adjacent” in the festival’s name refers to it being adjacent to Atlantic City and the ocean.

Two of the performing bands have roots in the Garden State: Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Folly both hail from New Jersey.

The Adjacent Music Festival is presented by Live Nation in partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and the City of Atlantic City. A portion of the proceeds benefits Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, Live Nation said.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Atlantic City has hosted concerts on the beach many times before including Blake Shelton and Phish.

