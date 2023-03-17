Huge development anchored by Aldi in works for Branchburg, NJ

It looks like the small Somerset County town of Branchburg could get a lot more crowded.

If you're familiar with the intersection of US 202 and Old York Road the only thing you really think about being there is the Branchburg Police Department. It may soon be dwarfed.

Tuesday night developers gave the public its first glimpse of plans for the area around the intersection including the anchor, a 19,000-square-foot Aldi discount grocery store. The aggressive planning calls for 23 acres of which Aldi would have over 4.

It also would include a QuickChek, which would sit closer to 202 than Aldi. Farther back in this development would be medical offices and an age-restricted apartment complex. Further, there would be a fast food location, brand unknown.

The QuickChek would be Branchburg's second convenience store, and Aldi the town’s second grocery store. The only other is a ShopRite in the North Branch section on Route 22.

Is Branchburg ready for this? I live a few miles down the road in Flemington so I don’t have a dog in this fight. It’s for folks there to decide. It also has to be approved by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Right-turn-in and right-turn-out access roads would need to be constructed along 202. Also along Old York Road. The only left-turn-in access would be on Old York Road. If you’re from there you can better picture this and form an opinion.

Also to help you decide your support or opposition the proposed QuickChek would be 5,670 square feet and would have 8 gas pumps out front beneath a canopy. That medical building? Three stories and 15,000 square feet.

The Branchburg Planning Board will hear applications on May 9.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

