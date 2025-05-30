JERSEY CITY — The death of a Hudson County Sheriff's Officer is under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the officer was found at the at the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City and described the investigation as "isolated, ongoing."

The identity of the officer and the circumstances of their death were not disclosed but Bayonne's mayor said he was a city resident.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer who tragically passed away. My prayers also go out to the Hudson County Sheriff and all the Sheriff’s Officers, who lost a dedicated brother today," Hudson County Executive Craig Guy said in a written statement.

Published reports cite eyewitnesses to officer's death

CBS New York reported the officer fell out of a 9th-floor window but it was not clear what led to the fall. Witnesses said they heard glass shatter and a body hit the ground. Police quickly came out to tend to the officer, they told CBS New York. The incident was considered an accident, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The New Jersey Courts website said operations at the Brennan Courthouse and the Hudson County Administration Building was closed due to a power outage.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

