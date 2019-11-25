HS football star sets records — honors boy killed by gunshots at a game

ATLANTIC CITY — A viewing and funeral for Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old boy who died after being shot in the neck at a high school football game, will take place Saturday.

Investigators have said alleged shooter Alvin Wyatt was aiming at Ibn Abdullah, 27, in the stands at the playoff game between Camden and Pleasantville on Nov. 15 at Pleasantville High School, but also struck Micah and a 15-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet.

Micah died on Wednesday while hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City hosts the viewing, starting at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. A repast is scheduled for the Atlantic City Convention Center from 2 to 7 p.m., according to Breaking AC.

St. Joseph Catholic School's Jada Byers his record 10 touchdowns in Saturday's non-public 2 state semifinals against Morris Catholic were in Micah's honor The senior now holds the South Jersey records for single-game points, single-game touchdowns and career touchdowns with 102, according to CBS Philly.

The final score of the game was 76-22.

Byers wore a special T-shirt after the game with the message "As long as I'm alive and walking Micah is too #StayStrong."

"I just wanna say thanks to everyone that had my back and supported me through these last four years of highschool I GOT THE RECORD it’s a honor to be #1 of all time greats 102. Just another blessing the man above had for me," Byers tweeted after the game.

NJSIAA executive director Larry White said the organization will honor Micah by asking all teams throughout the playoffs to "hold a unified moment of silence to acknowledge the tragic passing of a young fan and to embrace the courageous spirit we experienced in the wake of this incident.“

