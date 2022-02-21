MANCHESTER — A 21-year-old Howell man is in critical condition, fighting for his life after crashing his car into trees in Manchester early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Route 571 and Quarry Road just after 1 a.m. and found a 2001 Ford Taurus, driven by Sean Page, had smashed into multiple trees.

The investigation found that Page lost control on a curve and slammed into one tree. The initial collision then caused the vehicle to hit another tree before coming to rest in a wooded area.

Page, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected upon impact, according to police.

He was airlifted by medevac helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

