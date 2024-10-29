How your kid can name a snowplow in Monmouth County

Did you know some surveys show that as many as half of all Americans name their cars? We are a car culture, and as such, we like to personalize the vehicles we drive.

So, is it that shocking when a work truck needs a name? No, no, it’s not, especially when it’s a work truck that clears the roads in the winter for all our cars with names to get through.

Last year, Monmouth County held a snowplow naming contest for fifth graders.

They received a ton of great suggestions, but in the end, they couldn’t decide between Snow Force 1 and Fast and the Flurrious, so they chose to name two snowplows.

The winners were Viego Vieira of Amerigo A. Anastasia Elementary in Long Branch and Kaden Felder of Woodrow Wilson School in Neptune City, respectively.

Monmouth County has announced they’re doing it again. They have another snowplow that needs a name, and officials are counting on the ingenuity of fifth graders to come through.

“After the success of last year’s Snowplow Naming Contest, my fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled to host the contest again this year,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works & Engineering. “We look forward to receiving the letters and seeing all the creative names!”

If you want your child to take part, here’s what you need to know.

Official rules of the contest are:

The contest is open to all fifth graders in Monmouth County.

Submissions will be accepted from Nov. 1-30.

Students must submit a letter explaining their name and how to stay safe during a snowstorm.

Send Snowplow naming contest submissions to:

Monmouth County Department of Public Information

Hall of Records Annex

1 East Main St.

Freehold, NJ 07728

The winner will have a snowplow named after their submission and be invited to help unveil it.

All I know is if I’m the kid whose name suggestion is picked, I also want to get a sweet ride in the snowplow.

