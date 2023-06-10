How you can watch ‘Jaws’ on the beach this summer in New Jersey

You yell barracuda, everybody says, ‘Huh? What?’ You yell shark, we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July.

What better way to spend Fourth of July weekend than watching the iconic summer blockbuster, Jaws?

It’s been announced that Seaside Heights will be showing the classic Spielberg film as part of their movies on the beach series.

Maybe I’m overly excited because it’s one of my all time favorite movies but I can’t think of a better place to watch it than right there next to the water.

For those who need a refresher, here’s the plot according to IMDb:

When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

The film will be shown on the Fremont Avenue beach in Seaside Heights on July 2 starting at 8 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs to sit on. Any questions call 732-830-3700.

The plot of the film is loosely based on the 1916 shark attacks off the Jersey shore. Here's a look at what you could possibly see off of NJ beaches.

Speaking of things that are frightening: I’ve long maintained that because of the terrifying nature of the opening scene, Jaws should be considered one of the best horror movies of all time. People will argue that it shouldn’t be considered a horror film, per se, but you’re not changing my mind.

Take a look at the horror films that are ranked the best in each year. Does yours make the list?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

