How you can raise money for a great cause this weekend

The past few years I've been invited to The Hugh Claus Memorial 5K Run & Walk. It was put together by Patty Claus whose dad, Hugh Claus, was taken by a rare disease called Amyloidosis a few years ago. To help raise money to find a cure and to honor her father's memory Patty has put tremendous effort and her whole heart into organizing this event.

I hope you can make it out to Seaside Park this Sunday. It should be great weather and it's in a beautiful spot just before Island Beach State Park. I would love to see as many people as possible make it there for a truly great cause. You can find out about the event and the disease here, and you can do your part and share in a great time this Sunday September 22nd in Seaside Park!

Photo courtesy of Patty Claus

Photo courtesy of Patty Claus

