How to make ‘Jersey Fresh’ jalapeno poppers

You'll find every kind of pepper at Jersey farm stands right now.

They sometimes come in those little baskets, and you may think, "What am I gonna do with all those peppers?"

Easy answer, make poppers. It's a little labor intensive and somewhat time consuming, but delicious.

Be sure when you're working with these, to not touch your face, especially around your eyes. Wash your hands thoroughly after you're done handling and taking the seeds out of these bad boys.

These make a great appetizer or party snack.

You can reduce, but not eliminate, the heat by rinsing the inside once you take the seeds out.

You might be tempted to use pre-cooked bacon but cooking them this long will really dry out the bacon and you won't do the recipe justice. Try em!

Delicious 'Jersey Fresh' jalapeno poppers

