How to make homemade pizza with leftover mixed meats

Got home from a long day of speaking and visiting small businesses around the state on Thursday. Jodi was out at dinner and I was facing a fridge with random food items. So of course, I opted to grab the pizza dough in the fridge and make a leftover pizza.

Half-cut dried meats from our last dinner party did the trick for the toppings. Pepperoni, soppressata, and some hot capicola sliced up and ready to cook. I rolled out the dough in a pan with a little avocado oil and preheated the oven to 475.

After letting the oven heat up and the dough come to room temp, I added salt, pepper, oregano, and hot pepper to the dough.

On the side, I took the meats and a variety of leftover cheeses: American, provolone, and cheddar all in a leftover bag in the fridge.

I had half an onion left over as well. Once the oven preheated, the dough went in with the sliced onions.

After 4 minutes, I pulled it out, half cooked, and added a spread of crushed garlic topped with the cheese bits/slices and then the meat.

Another 4 minutes at a lower temp of 400 so it didn't burn and out of the oven. At the halfway point, I take a metal spatula and make sure the dough is not sticking to the baking sheet.

Let it rest for about 5 minutes and then cut with a pizza cutter or a pair of scissors. Serve with beer, bourbon, or water, and enjoy!

