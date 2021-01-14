How to make cheesesteak stuffed peppers

Who doesn't like a good cheesesteak? Well, vegetarians for one. Also, if you're on a KETO diet like my son, you miss the cheesesteak, but you can still have one. So, what I do for him and his wife when they come over is make one without the roll. Use a frying pepper as the vessel. They're also called Cubanelle peppers. I actually like these better than the cheesesteak on a roll. You can't always get the perfect roll for the sandwich and the taste of this pepper goes great with the steak and cheese. It's thinner than a bell and has a better taste when grilled or sauteed. Very easy and a crowd pleaser an appetizer or a meal. You can cover with a good jar tomato sauce and serve with a side of your favorite pasta.

This a simple, easy and less guilty way of enjoying the awesome taste of a cheesesteak. You're Welcome!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.