How to help your NJ neighbors and have a good time doing it

If you're looking for a great night out that also supports a very important cause, plan to attend the Annual Fundraiser for Neighbours Inc.

The event is happening Friday September 20th at Our House Tavern & Banquet Facility in Farmingdale and hosted by The Funktion Band. It promises to be a great night of music and a lot of fun. This unique organization helps our neighbors with developmental disabilities find meaning, hope and direction in their lives. It's a dedicated group of people doing invaluable work for people with disabilities and their families.

https://www.facebook.com/events/630892890668940/

They need our support and this fundraiser is a great way to enjoy a night out and give much needed help at the same time.

For more info, check out the Facebook page for the event!

