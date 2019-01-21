How to help family of 5-year-old who died mysteriously at school

JERSEY CITY — A family dealing with the death of a 5-year-old boy who never woke up from a school day nap has seen an outpouring of financial support.

A GoFundMe campaign set up "independently with the consent of his parents" had raised more than $24,000 in just over two days.

The online campaign was created by Marie Bagunu, who said "any contribution we receive will go towards his funeral arrangements and travel expense to their home country for the burial." New Jersey 101.5 has not yet been able to contact Bagunu or family members directly to confirm the account's authenticity.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office tweeted an update to the case on Monday, saying a determination from a regional medical examiner could take several weeks. It also clarified his age was 5, not 4 as previously reported.

Jersey City school officials shared a statement on the preschooler's death last week, saying grief counselors have been made available to students and staff. Officials also said the Early Childhood Department was sending additional support "to help his very young classmates and friends understand what has happened."

The child was a student at 'Cordero' School 37 in the Hamilton Park neighborhood. He was found unresponsive last Thursday afternoon and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

