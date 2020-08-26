How to apply for HALLOWFEST jobs at Great Adventure

Yes it’s still August, but it's hiring season for scare actors and a ton of other positions at Six Flags Great Adventure for HALLOWFEST. If I were younger I would do this. With my love of zombie movies from a young age I like to kid myself into thinking I've cultivated the perfect spooky zombie walk. What a fun job. Interested? Here's what you need to know.

The HALLOWFEST season runs September 18 through November 1. They will be doing virtual hiring and virtual training. (Okay, let's face it, you either have the zombie walk or you don't imho). Obviously with the pandemic much has changed, at least temporarily. Even the name. If you're used to Fright Fest, HALLOWFEST is a new name replacing it for the time being. With a huge emphasis on safety there are new procedures for the application and hiring process. Beginning to end it's virtual and contactless.

Start by applying online at www.sixflagsjobs.com. A video interview can be scheduled. That includes virtual auditions for scare actors and performers.

Don't have a great zombie walk down? Don't be jealous! There are plenty of job opportunities at HALLOWFEST. Among them are ride operators, security, food service, retail, shuttle drivers,

landscaping and more.

Fun fact: Back in the day NJ101.5 evening host Steve Trevelise worked at Great Adventure, just not for Fright Fest. I guess he just wasn't scary-looking enough? Hard to believe! But he loved it. Actually I never heard of anyone taking a job at Six Flags Great Adventure and not enjoying it. In fact Great Adventure was named three years in a row as one of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by The National Association for Business Resources. As far as safety during this crazy year of 2020, they've actually partnered with epidemiologist consultants in coming up with a safe Halloween experience. Open air haunted trails and scare zones, nothing indoors, along with sanitizing stations throughout the park and workers as well as guests 2 and up required to wear masks.

Again if you want to apply, start here at www.sixflagsjobs.com.

