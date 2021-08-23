How overtaxed NJ folks fix their cars

New Jersey is the single most expensive state for property taxes. $9,196 average. Almost $2,000 ahead of second place Connecticut.

We are in the Top 10 of most expensive states to live.

We are in the Top 10 for highest auto insurance.

And we’re in the Top 5 for highest auto repair cost.

So after the blood letting of taxes and fees and property taxes and tolls and overpriced everything that comes with New Jersey, when little things go wrong with your car you might be smart to choose the frugal way out.

Now people have MacGyvered their cars in all crazy ways. A guy’s windshield wipers stop working? Strategically placed strings that you can pull like a marionette to manually work your blades has been done. Works even better when a friend from the passenger seat controls them.

Brake light cover broke? Some red-tinged plastic wrap carefully secured over the spot might get you through.

I once had a car with a smashed hood that the only way to open was to keep a certain butter knife in the glove compartment that you had to find the perfect angle to trigger open the latch.

Ridiculous, but hey, this is costly New Jer$ey where we try to save a buck.

So what’s wrong with my car right now and how can it be fixed the Jersey way?

Have a look.

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

